BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTAI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 493,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,435. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.