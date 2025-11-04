Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Centerspace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.880-4.960 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $989.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.73. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In related news, CEO Anne Olson purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,229.60. The trade was a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhairav Patel acquired 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,582. This trade represents a 15.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 204.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Centerspace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

