RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Buys 1,640 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,593.20. This represents a 4.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,129.12.

On Friday, October 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $61,503.26.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,277 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,802.65.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,891 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,208.60.

On Monday, October 20th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 2,794 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,792.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,497.56.

On Thursday, October 16th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 3,041 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,672.29.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 4,138 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $60,994.12.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,240 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $18,203.20.

On Monday, October 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 903 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,228.95.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. 8,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 574.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

