Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Director Amy Chronis Purchases 487 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) Director Amy Chronis acquired 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $12,788.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,691.26. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 15,598,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,338,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

