Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 114,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 870,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 67,862 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 668,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 118,129 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 553,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 138,556 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

