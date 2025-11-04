Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 114,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $6.91.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
