Short Interest in Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Declines By 28.4%

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 785,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

