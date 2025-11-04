Short Interest in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB) Declines By 30.9%

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 475,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. 266,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,334. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

