Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.0 million-$147.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.7 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.67. 1,139,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.01. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 421.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

