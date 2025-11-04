Mark Murphy Sells 126,000 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $10.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.70. 21,119,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,258,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $237.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

