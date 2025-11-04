American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Short Interest Update

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 0.1%

QINT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.