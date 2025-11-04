Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sabra Purtill Acquires 450 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) Director Sabra Purtill bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $3.36 on Monday, reaching $215.40. 2,109,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.29.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.