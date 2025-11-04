Ennis (NYSE:EBF) COO Boyne Wade Brewer Acquires 2,000 Shares

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) COO Boyne Wade Brewer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,812.20. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ennis Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 635,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 61.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 177,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

