ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA UPV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

