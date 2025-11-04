Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTC AASZF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858. Atlantic Sapphire ASA has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Company Profile
