Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 72.5% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 44,152,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549,503 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $39.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.66. 20,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,406. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

