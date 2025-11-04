Sarah Elizabeth Schubach Sells 1,066 Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,984.40. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarah Elizabeth Schubach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $30,508.92.
  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $32,736.86.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,913. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The firm had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 666.7% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

