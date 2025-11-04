Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells 114,044 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $145,976.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,241,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,989,341.44. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Thursday, October 30th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOWL remained flat at $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,803. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HOWL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

