Insider Selling: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cristina Gabriela Bita also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.13. 3,336,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,103. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

