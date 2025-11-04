BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

