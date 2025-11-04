iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $686.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $666.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.28. The company has a market cap of $720.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

