Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8%

HON opened at $197.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

