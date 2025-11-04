Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.950-2.250 EPS.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

