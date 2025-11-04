Critical Survey: Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) & Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX)

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pattern Group and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Group 0 1 10 1 3.00 Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 1 1 0 0 1.50

Pattern Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Pattern Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pattern Group is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.7% of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pattern Group and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C $773.60 million 0.69 $39.07 million $1.40 10.20

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Group and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Group N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 7.23% 102.61% 11.58%

Summary

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C beats Pattern Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pattern Group

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service. The result is a powerful platform that allows brands to navigate the complexity of operating on global ecommerce marketplaces at scale. — We believe that one of the best ways to monetize our technology and expertise is by purchasing products from our brand partners(1) and selling those products to consumers on global marketplaces. We generate the substantial majority of our revenue from consumer product sales on global ecommerce marketplaces. This model results in a more seamless, low-friction relationship that is familiar to our brand partners and allows Pattern maximum control over the customer experience, including content, pricing, logistics and customer service. In our experience, this business model aligns Pattern’s and our brand partners’ incentives toward maximizing growth. Importantly, transacting directly with consumers also allows us to accumulate comprehensive marketplace data, perform real-time testing and build more powerful predictive models. As a result of the advantages of our platform and business model, our revenue growth outpaced the growth of the ecommerce segment by a multiple of 5.9x over the last four years. As the pioneer of ecommerce acceleration, Pattern defines what it means to be an ecommerce accelerator: a platform that combines proprietary technology and on-demand expertise. Given the complexities that consumer brands face in scaling and accelerating global ecommerce, we have organized our platform around a simple and intuitive formula, which we call the ecommerce equation: Revenue = TRAFFIC X CONVERSION X PRICE X AVAILABILITY We have built a powerful ecommerce acceleration platform (“EXP,” or “our technology”) which is powered by AI and machine learning to execute thousands of optimizations daily and drive this equation across tens of thousands of products on marketplaces around the world. These optimizations include automated adjustments and recommendations powered by a massive flow of ecommerce data. We have gathered more than 46 trillion data points to date comprised of keyword, shipping, advertising, sales, market share, click, social, conversion, customer service and other data, a figure which grows by more than 100 billion data points each week on average. Today, our software, with a combined total of 29 issued patents and patents pending, is supported by approximately 400 software engineers, data scientists and other technology professionals who are dedicated to enhancing and innovating upon our technology to further increase our capabilities. We believe our data and technology provide a competitive advantage and will continue to differentiate our platform from alternative solutions. We believe ecommerce complexity cannot currently be solved without the right combination of sophisticated technology and on-demand expertise, and that it is unlikely to be solved in the near future by technology alone. We have a team that offers differentiated, comprehensive, on-demand expertise and capabilities across marketplace management, marketing, fulfillment and brand protection on a global basis. Our brand partners trust our industry experts with everything from day-to-day ad campaign management and creative execution to strategic decisions, such as what product categories have the most potential or which global markets to enter. Our operational experts also help brand partners access our worldwide fulfillment network, utilizing our proprietary Warehouse Management System (“WMS”) to deliver efficient and scalable volume to marketplaces and, in some cases, directly to consumers across the globe. Leveraging our technology, our in-house industry experts deliver data-driven outcomes efficiently across all aspects of the ecommerce equation. Today, we sell tens of thousands of products from more than 200 brands across different industries and geographies including the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia. Our current brand partners’ industry presence includes health and wellness, beauty and personal care, home and lifestyle, pet, sports and outdoors and consumer electronics. We have developed and maintained, and continue to develop and maintain, strong and long-lasting brand partner relationships. For the year ended December 31, 2024, approximately 87% of our revenue was attributable to brand partners that have been with Pattern for more than twelve months, whom we refer to as existing brand partners. More than 48% of our revenue was attributable to brand partners that have been with Pattern for more than five years. For the year ended December 31, 2024, our Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”), which measures revenue attributable to existing brand partners across comparable periods, was 116%. We believe that we benefit from a powerful flywheel effect supporting our growth at scale: the more data we collect, the more accurate our insights become and the faster we accelerate brand partners. As our brand partners grow and we attract new brand partners, the more efficient our operations become and the more we can invest in technology. We use our technology and data advantage to identify high-potential new brand partners and leverage a targeted, efficient go-to market approach to bring them onto our platform, further fueling our flywheel. At the same time, our average cost to serve our brand partners globally as a percentage of revenue has decreased over the past three years. As we continue to scale, we expect continued improvement, and we plan to share these savings with our brand partners while we continue to invest in our platform. (1) We define brand partners as the consumer packaged goods companies with whom we contract. We were incorporated in 2018 under the name Covalent Group, Inc. as a Utah corporation and subsequently converted to a Delaware corporation in 2020. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Pattern Inc., was incorporated in 2013 as a Utah corporation named iServe Products, Inc. In 2019, iServe Products, Inc. changed its name to Pattern Inc. In November 2024, Covalent Group, Inc. changed its name to Pattern Group Inc. Our principal executive offices are located in Lehi, UT.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.