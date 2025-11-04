Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $485.80.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $175.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,399 shares of company stock worth $4,515,720 and sold 58,750 shares worth $21,685,250. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR opened at $264.67 on Tuesday. Strategy has a 52 week low of $220.82 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

