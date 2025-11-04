China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,470,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 26,866,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. China Power International Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

