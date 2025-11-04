BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

