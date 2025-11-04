Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

