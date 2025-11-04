Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
