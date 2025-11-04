Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
CHY stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
