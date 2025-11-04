Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

CHY stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

