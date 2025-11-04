Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.4167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZG

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $326,324.52. Following the sale, the director owned 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,527.96. This represents a 88.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $79,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,550.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.