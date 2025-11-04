Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 33.1%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,742,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 4,101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,485.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,485.8 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
