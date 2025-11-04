Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 33.1%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,742,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 4,101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,485.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,485.8 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

