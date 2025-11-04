American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $552.7620 million for the quarter. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -454.55%.

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

