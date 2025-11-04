American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $552.7620 million for the quarter. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:AHR opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
