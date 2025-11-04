BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 612,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85,832 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

