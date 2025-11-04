Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys 8,538 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $632.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.93 and its 200 day moving average is $555.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

