Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Raised by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $259.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.37 billion, a PE ratio of 149.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

