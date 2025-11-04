Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

