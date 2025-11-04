Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Portillo’s Stock Down 2.1%

PTLO stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $394.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,041.60. The trade was a 65.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Osanloo acquired 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $469,812.14. This represents a 21.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474 over the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 137,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Portillo’s by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTLO. Stephens set a $8.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTLO

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.