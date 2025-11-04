WorthPointe LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $781.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $609.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

