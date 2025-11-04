Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $628.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

