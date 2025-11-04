LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $355.0620 million for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LFST opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

In other news, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $18,213,249.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,324,197 shares in the company, valued at $72,623,678.79. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFST. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

