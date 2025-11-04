Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $894,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,908,000 after purchasing an additional 451,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 252,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $448.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

