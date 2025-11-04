Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $797.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

In related news, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at $274,972,523.70. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 99.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 42.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bowhead Specialty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

