Marest Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,288 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Marest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Starbucks makes up about 0.2% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.