Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Edgewise Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $106,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,615 shares in the company, valued at $409,934.85. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $341,640. The trade was a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock worth $1,677,815. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 53,032 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 716,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 695,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWTX. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

