Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMT opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.