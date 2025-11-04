Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $21,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $374.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $377.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

