Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Increased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

