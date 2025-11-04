Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 61.21%.The company had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,396,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,441,338.20. This represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 163,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,910. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

