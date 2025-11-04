Tufton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,840.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,155 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,080. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.52. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.