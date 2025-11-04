Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $33.38

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.3750.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

LUV opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the airline’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,410 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,625 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

