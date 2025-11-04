Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,387,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,327,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

